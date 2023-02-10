Charles Emory (“Charlie”, “Em”, “Pazee”, “Pa”) Hamilton, 92, departed to his heavenly home unexpectedly, but peacefully, in his sleep in the early morning on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in his home. Charles was born on September 4, 1930, the third son of six children born to the late James M. and Hattie M. Hamilton in Fordtown, TN.
Charles is survived by his loving wife of 70 years (71 years on March 8), Mary Nell (“Nellie”, “Ned”) Slaughter Hamilton, daughter Mikki Conrad (Rob), son Scott Hamilton (Lisa), five grandchildren, Robert Jr. (Elizabeth) Conrad, Matthew (Giuliana) Conrad, Allison (Gaven) Marlow, Emily Clark (Bradlee) and Caleb Hamilton, two and a half great grandchildren Annie Clark, Avery Conrad, and coming soon Maverick Emory Marlow. Charles is also survived by his brothers, Freddie T. “Hoobie”, William F. “Bill”, and sister, Patsy Miller. In addition to his parents, Charles was proceeded in death by his brothers James C. “Clevie” and Marlin N.
Like many others growing up during that time, farming was a part of life, but Mamaw and Papaw Ham also made sure their boys had time to play “ball”. He graduated from Holston High School and went on to ETSU where he continued his love of “ball” and lettered in both baseball and basketball. Even though his schoolwork, basketball, and baseball kept him extremely busy, he still managed to find time to sneak off with the love of his life, Mary Nell Slaughter, on a Greyhound bus and elope to Greenville, S.C. on March 8, 1952.
After graduation, he went to work at Tennessee Eastman. He, along with his dad, brothers, and longtime friends found time to serve the Fordtown Community by establishing the Fordtown Ruritan Club. As a chartered and lifetime member, he was proud of his participation and contributions that helped create the Fordtown Ruritan Club baseball field, that many areas little league and adult baseball/softball teams have used and continue to use. In the mid-1960s, he discovered another passion, operating Fordtown Ruritan Concession Stand with his other Ruritan Brothers during the Appalachian Fair in Gray. That was a passion he carried with him for over 40 years. Through the Club’s hard work, they earned funding that paid for the maintenance of the Fordtown Ruritan Baseball/Softball Field, Christmas fruit baskets for area elderly and shut-ins, and hosted an annual Easter Egg hunt for the children in the community. He also was an active member of the Fordtown Baptist Church for more than 80+ years, serving numerous roles within the church.
After retiring from Eastman with 32 years of service, he and mom loved spending every opportunity they could to slip away to their little oasis at “Pirateland Campground”, in Myrtle Beach, S.C. They enjoyed walking along the beach with each other and their “beach buddies”, and lifelong friends Joe and Shirley Shipley.
Daddy was an outstanding role model for my brother and myself and he led by example. He worked hard, helped others, served his community and his church. He left a lasting impression, not only us, but also his grandchildren.
The family extends a huge thank you and appreciation to Michelle, Tammy, Tom, and others from Amedisys for their support, care, and love during this past year of home hospice care. Lori Light also cared for Daddy and provided Mom a break while brightening up his day talking about Jesus and coaxing him to eat his meals and drink more water. Additionally, we also want to recognize our special friend/family, Judy Bowery, who has been Mom’s Swiss Army knife and shoulder to lean on as Daddy’s health had declined in the last few years.
Visitation with family and friends will be held on Sunday, February 12, 2023, from 1:00 pm-2:00 pm in the Chapel of East Tennessee Funeral Home, 2630 Highway 75, Blountville, TN. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm officiated by Rev. Keith Smith. Graveside services will be held in the Garden of Devotion at East Tennessee Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fordtown Baptist Church Cemetery c/o Edith Maden, 616 Proffitt Lane, Kingsport TN 37663.
