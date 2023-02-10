Charles Emory (“Charlie”, “Em”, “Pazee”, “Pa”) Hamilton, 92, departed to his heavenly home unexpectedly, but peacefully, in his sleep in the early morning on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in his home. Charles was born on September 4, 1930, the third son of six children born to the late James M. and Hattie M. Hamilton in Fordtown, TN.

Charles is survived by his loving wife of 70 years (71 years on March 8), Mary Nell (“Nellie”, “Ned”) Slaughter Hamilton, daughter Mikki Conrad (Rob), son Scott Hamilton (Lisa), five grandchildren, Robert Jr. (Elizabeth) Conrad, Matthew (Giuliana) Conrad, Allison (Gaven) Marlow, Emily Clark (Bradlee) and Caleb Hamilton, two and a half great grandchildren Annie Clark, Avery Conrad, and coming soon Maverick Emory Marlow. Charles is also survived by his brothers, Freddie T. “Hoobie”, William F. “Bill”, and sister, Patsy Miller. In addition to his parents, Charles was proceeded in death by his brothers James C. “Clevie” and Marlin N.

