CHURCH HILL, TN - Charles Emory Bradshaw, age 95 of Church Hill passed away Monday, October 25, 2021, at the Church Hill Healthcare and Rehab following an extended illness. Mr. Bradshaw was born in Detroit, Michigan but had lived majority of his life in Church Hill, he was a member of the First Baptist Church of Church Hill and was retired from Eastman Chemical Company.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Ada Fleenor Bradshaw in 2000; daughter, Lisa Jan Housewright in May 2021; sons, Phil Bradshaw in July 2021, Terry Bradshaw in 2004, William Bradshaw at birth. Parents, John, and Lois Bradshaw; In-Laws, Will and Maude Fleenor; 5 brothers and one sister.
Survivors include Daughter, Cathy Moffitt, and husband, Butch; son, Gene Bradshaw and wife, Linda; brother, Bobby Bradshaw; sisters, Mary Hartgrove and Carol Sage; son-in-law, Scotty Housewright; daughter-in-law, Robin Bradshaw; grandchildren, Jeffery Housewright, Chris Bradshaw and Jason Bradshaw and several other grandchildren, step grandchildren, great grandchildren, step great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Calling hours from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Thursday at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 PM Thursday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Gary Gerhardt officiating. Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 PM Friday at Liberty Hill Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend the graveside services are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:00 PM Friday to go in procession to cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to his neighbors, El and Monica McPeek, Pinkie Patton, Marlene Morelock and her son’s, Tim, and Tom Morelock.
Those wishing to leave an online message or to sign the guest registry, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
