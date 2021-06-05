In the early morning hours of June 3rd 2021, Charles Emmett Lawson, “Charlie”, went to be with his Heavenly Father. He courageously battled a prolong illness and in the end is triumphant in heaven. A lifelong resident of Gate City via Hilton’s he was a devoted husband, loving father, and hilarious uncle. For over 50 years he dedicated his life to his beautiful bride and children, giving them more than he ever thought to ask for himself. He always led by example with logic, strength, wisdom, and perseverance. His family was his life. He was honest and sincere and gave you strength when you had none. Charlie was honorably discharged from the Army National Guard where he distinguished himself by graduating number one from Officer Candidate School and entered service as a 2nd lieutenant, exited 1st lieutenant. He was our hero and still is. Charlie was preceded in Death by his father, Charles E. Lawson Sr.; mother, Nelle Olinger Lawson, sister, Sharron Lawson; Aunt and Uncle Carson and Venus Lawson; and Father in-law Ed Neeley. He is survived by his wife, Marsha Lawson; daughter, Melissa Lawson Brown; son, Charles Neeley Lawson; daughter in-law, Melissa Fogel; son in-law, Charlie Brown; grandsons Shane Lawson, Cody Brown; sisters Sandy Lawson, Sonja Holcomb; mother in-law, Lucille Neeley; aunt, Janice Fields; brother In-laws Kurt Lane, John Delagarza; “sister” in-laws Vickie Lane and Lisa Neeley; nephews Weston Lane and partner Chloe Smith, Cade Lane partner Abigail Fields, Aden Lane and great nephew Elias Lane.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, pancan.org. in memory of Charles Emmett Lawson, Jr.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the Lawson family.