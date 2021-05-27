Charles Elbert Sizemore, 81, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Monday, May 24, 2021 at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father: Ad & Emma Sizemore; wife: Kay Sizemore; and sister: Rita Ann Riddle.
He is survived by his 4 children: Karen Hale, Donna Lawson, Aaron Sizemore, and Jason Sizemore; 1 sister: Minnie Belle “Mickey” Sheppard; 6 grand-children: Micheal Salyer, Mark Salyer, Michelle Byington, Melissa Gregg, Sonya Lawson, and Russell Lawson and also surviving 2 great-grand-children.
There will be a celebration of life held on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Estes Funeral Home Chapel where family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 7:00pm and service to begin at 7:00pm with Les Ritchie officiating.
Estes funeral home will be serving the Sizemore family.