MT. CARMEL - Charles Edwin Cave, 78, of Mt. Carmel passed away at his residence with family by his side after a lengthy illness on Monday, March 28, 2022.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Saturday, April 2, 2022, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
The Funeral Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm in the chapel with Pastor Robert McCann officiating. Masonic Rites will be performed by Clintwood Lodge #66.
A Graveside Service will follow in the Garden of Everlasting Life of Oak Hill Memorial Park.
To share condolences and memories with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Charles Edwin Cave and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.