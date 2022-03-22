CHURCH HILL – Charles Edward Gonce, 75, went to be with the Lord Saturday, March 19, 2022 after a period of declining health with his family by his side.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Pastor Jonathan Lovelace officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM.
Pallbearers will be Braydin Collins, Dustin Overbey, Daniel Davis, David Gonce, Cory Eidson, and Daniel Roberts. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ricky Eidson, Eddie Smith, and Richard McNutt.
To leave an online message for the Gonce family
