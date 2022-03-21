CHURCH HILL – Charles Edward Gonce, 75, went to be with the Lord Saturday, March 19, 2022 after a period of declining health with his family by his side.
He retired from Arcata Graphics and attended Fudges Chapel Church.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Rutledge Gonce and father, James Earl Gonce, Sr.
Charles is survived by his wife, Joetta Gonce; sons, Adam Gonce (Jessica) and Scott Gonce (Cynthia); daughter, Edeena Gonce Davis (Randy); grandchildren, Sarah Gonce, Daniel Davis, and Dustin Overbey (Ashley); great grandchildren, Gracie Overbey, Annie Overbey, and Jaxson Overbey; brothers, Bob Gonce (Linda) and Jim Gonce; several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM.
Pallbearers will be Braydin Collins, Dustin Overbey, Daniel Davis, David Gonce, Cory Eidson, and Daniel Roberts. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ricky Eidson, Eddie Smith, and Richard McNutt.
To leave an online message for the Gonce family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Gonce family.