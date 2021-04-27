Charles E. Boggs died peacefully on April 19, 2021 at the Novant-UVA Hospital in Haymarket, VA. He was 77.
Charlie was born in Kingsport, TN, the son of Irene and John Wesley Boggs. He was a proud graduate of the University of Tennessee, where he majored in Transportation.
From 1965 to 1968, he served in the U.S. Army, completing tours of duty at Fort Belvoir, VA and Long Bin, Republic of Viet Nam before he was honorably discharged with the rank of First Lieutenant.
After the Army, he spent 40 years in the international shipping business in sales and marketing for Sealand SVC, American Presidential Lines and Foss Marine before retirement. Throughout his life, Charlie embodied the traits of a Southern gentleman. He will be remembered by his family for his loyalty, kindness and generosity.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Boggs, sons Jonathan and Bradley, his daughter Victoria, grandchildren Cash and Vivianne, and brothers Thomas Boggs and Douglas Boggs.
Burial service will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Westfield, New Jersey at a late date.