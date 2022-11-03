MOORESBURG - Charles Earl “Hook” Roark, age 79, of Mooresburg, went to his Heavenly home following an extended illness on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. He attended Barnard’s Grove Baptist in Bean Station. He retired from Bellsouth after 37 years. He was the owner of Cherokee Dragway for 20 plus years. He was also the owner of Rogersville Ice Company for over 37 years. He was a car enthusiast and an avid lover of his family, sports, and food.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Doug Roark.
He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Vicki Roark; daughters, Sherry Stubblefield (Chris), LeAnn Cash (Denver), Leah Brooks; sons, Chris Manning, Brian Manning (Miranda); grandchildren, Brooke Smith, Cheyenne Cash, Courtney Brooks, Jaret Brooks, Caitlin Mooney, Avery Manning; great-grandchildren, Brayden Whitehair, Elijah Smith, Kyndall Smith, Brailynn Manning, Phoenix Manning; and sister, Carolyn Sue Hurley (Lawrence).
The family would like to thank all the patrons of the Dragway and Rogersville Ice Company.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm Sunday, November 6, 2022. Memorial service will follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Robbie Drinnon officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.