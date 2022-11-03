MOORESBURG - Charles Earl “Hook” Roark, age 79, of Mooresburg, went to his Heavenly home following an extended illness on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. He attended Barnard’s Grove Baptist in Bean Station. He retired from Bellsouth after 37 years. He was the owner of Cherokee Dragway for 20 plus years. He was also the owner of Rogersville Ice Company for over 37 years. He was a car enthusiast and an avid lover of his family, sports, and food.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Doug Roark.

