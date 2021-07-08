KINGSPORT - Charles E. Swanson, 87 of Kingsport, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021. Born in Chicago Heights, IL, he had resided in Kingsport since 1962. Charles worked and put himself through college between 1952 and 1958, graduating from the University of Illinois, in Urbana – Champaign. He met his future wife, Nina Smith in the summer of 1958 in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They were married on February 28, 1960, in Grenada, MS.
In 1962, Charles graduated from The University of Auburn, with a Master’s Degree in Chemistry. The family moved to Kingsport in 1962 so he could take a job with Tennessee Eastman. He retired from there following a 30+ year career. He was a 50+ year member of Moose Lodge #972. Charles was of the Church of Christ faith. It was important to him that all three of his children graduated from college, which they did, and he was very proud of.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents, John and Olive Swanson; 5 brothers, Donald, John, Harold, Paul, and Marvin Swanson; 1 sister, Charma Swanson
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Nina Swanson; 2 daughters, Shera Petty and her husband, Brian, Sandi Swanson and her husband, Dave Driver; 1 son, Charles Swanson; and family cat, Miss America; 2 sister-in-law’s, Cherie Castleberry and husband, Frank; Coril La Johnson and her husband, James, special friends and neighbors, Charlie and Faye Weaver.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 10th at 3pm, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport, with family receiving friends following the service.
