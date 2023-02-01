BLOUNTVILLE, TN - Charles E. Reece, 82, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
Charles was born in Sullivan Co. on August 25, 1940, to Curtis and Viola Monroe Reece. He was saved and gave his life to the Lord on January 1, 2023. He was a medic for the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, and he retired from Eastman Chemical Company. Charles loved to fish and watch westerns. He was a wonderful brother and loved his family more than anything. He will be greatly missed by all those who loved him.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Richard Reece; and his grandparents.
Charles is survived by one brother, Orville Reece, Madisonville, TN; sisters, Loretta Lemons, Shirley Carson (Craig), Rita Coffey; special sister-in-law, Kathleen Reece; aunt, Mary Monroe Warren; special nephew, Jeremy Lemons; as well as several nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A visitation will be held from 12:00-2:00 PM on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home in Church Hill. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Assistant Pastor Terry Mellons officiating. A Military graveside service will follow at Morning Star Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses from Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice, Kelly, Carey, Christy, and Dora for all the love and care shown to Charles.