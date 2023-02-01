BLOUNTVILLE, TN - Charles E. Reece, 82, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 29, 2023.

Charles was born in Sullivan Co. on August 25, 1940, to Curtis and Viola Monroe Reece. He was saved and gave his life to the Lord on January 1, 2023. He was a medic for the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, and he retired from Eastman Chemical Company. Charles loved to fish and watch westerns. He was a wonderful brother and loved his family more than anything. He will be greatly missed by all those who loved him.

