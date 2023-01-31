Charles E. Reece Jan 31, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BLOUNTVILLE - Charles E. Reece, 82, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 29, 2023.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill. LATEST VIDEOS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Judaism Recommended for you