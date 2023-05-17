BIG STONE GAP, VA - Charles E. Miller, 81, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Norton Community Hospital.

Charles was a lifelong resident of Big Stone Gap. He was in the first graduation class of Powell Valley High School. Charles began his career working at Buckles’ Grocery. He then was a “D.J.” for WLSD in Big Stone Gap. He worked at Don Wax Homes, Inc., Don Wax Realty and then was co-owner of Don Wax Mobile Homes. Charles served as Building Official and Director of Housing for the Town of Big Stone Gap, where he co-authored the grant that brought the Wallens Ridge State Prison to Big Stone Gap. Charles was a board member of the Big Stone Gap Housing Authority, a member of the Big Stone Gap Volunteer Fire Dept. and a board member for Wise County Social Services. Charles was a longtime member of East Stone Gap Methodist Church, where he served as a Sunday School teacher for 38 years in the Miller Sunday School Class.

