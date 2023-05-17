BIG STONE GAP, VA - Charles E. Miller, 81, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Norton Community Hospital.
Charles was a lifelong resident of Big Stone Gap. He was in the first graduation class of Powell Valley High School. Charles began his career working at Buckles’ Grocery. He then was a “D.J.” for WLSD in Big Stone Gap. He worked at Don Wax Homes, Inc., Don Wax Realty and then was co-owner of Don Wax Mobile Homes. Charles served as Building Official and Director of Housing for the Town of Big Stone Gap, where he co-authored the grant that brought the Wallens Ridge State Prison to Big Stone Gap. Charles was a board member of the Big Stone Gap Housing Authority, a member of the Big Stone Gap Volunteer Fire Dept. and a board member for Wise County Social Services. Charles was a longtime member of East Stone Gap Methodist Church, where he served as a Sunday School teacher for 38 years in the Miller Sunday School Class.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Betty Miller; grandson, Westin Miller Dietz; and his parents, Rev. Paul Harry Miller, Sr. and Evelyn (Dalton) Miller.
Surviving are his daughter, Julie Dietz (Joel), Big Stone Gap; three grandchildren, Alli Delp (Josh), Hailee Dietz, and Emma Dietz; six great-grandchildren, Willoh Dietz, Prim Dietz, Charlotte Delp, Levi Delp, Connor Jones and Lettie Jones; sisters, Carolyn Terry (Charles) of Ringold, Va., Patricia Osborne (David) of Mt. Carmel, Tn. and Cathy McKinney (Terry) of Big Stone Gap; brothers, James “Jim” Miller, Kingsport. Tn. and Paul H. Miller, Jr. of Big Stone Gap; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm – 7:00pm on Friday, May 19, 2023, at the East Stone Gap Methodist Church. The service will follow at 7:00pm in the church’s worship center with Rev. Jake Herron, Pastor Phil Goble, Rev. Norman Clark and Rick Jones officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Westin Miller Dietz’s memory to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Miller family.