CHURCH HILL - Charles E. Jarrett, 72, of Church Hill went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 16, 2022 at the VA Medical Center.

A memorial service will be conducted at 2pm on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 and Pastor David Luster will officiate. Those wishing to attend are asked to arrive by 1:50pm.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled Veterans of America.

To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill is serving the Jarrett family.

