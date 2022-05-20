CHURCH HILL - Charles E. Jarrett, 72, of Church Hill went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 16, 2022 at the VA Medical Center.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2pm on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 and Pastor David Luster will officiate. Those wishing to attend are asked to arrive by 1:50pm.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled Veterans of America.
