CHURCH HILL - Charles E. Jarrett, 72, of Church Hill went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 16, 2022 at the VA Medical Center. He was born in Banner Elk, NC to the late John and Crystal “Crick” Jarrett. Charles served his country in the US Army. He worked for the Kingsport press for over 35 years before his retirement in 2006.Charles was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church. He was an avid outdoorsman and especially enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting. Charles was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Cathy Jarrett; sons, Tim “Sparky” Jarrett, Chad Jarrett and wife Diane, and Shannon Jarrett and wife Jennifer; grandchildren, Reagan, Riley, Victoria, Shannon, Sam, Dustin, Cody, Brittany, and Steven; 11 great- grandchildren; special friends, Jackie, Linda, Patricia, and Tonya Ray, David and Linda Kell, David and Brenda Luster; brothers, John Jarrett and wife Penny, Doug Jarrett and wife Bobbie; sisters, Wilma Johnson, Janet Dyer and husband Mike; along with a host of friends and extended family.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2pm on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 and Pastor David Luster will officiate. Those wishing to attend are asked to arrive by 1:50pm.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled Veterans of America.
