BIG STONE GAP, VA - Charles E. “Charlie” Barnette, 59, passed away on November 17, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, Tn.
Charlie grew up in Appalachia, Va., a 1980 graduate of Appalachia High School, worked as a coal miner and was of Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Geneva Hughes; father, Luther Barnette; brother, Jimmy Barnette.
Surviving are one son, Matthew Rose (Stacey), Big Stone Gap; one daughter, Christina Barnette (Jake), Weber City, Va.; his girlfriend of 25 years, Barbara Riddle Bolling, Appalachia, Va.; one step-son, Stephen Grimes II, Appalachia, Va.; Tabatha Mawk (Ross), Cecil, Ohio; sisters, Mary Stallard (Jimmy), Norton, Va., Barbara Edwards (Johnny), Haysi, Va. and Carolyn Coeburn (Larry), Wise, Va.; step-sister, Lisa Salyers (Tim), Wise, Va.; brothers, Jackie Barnette, Norton, Va., Ronald Barnette (Louise) and Gary Barnette, both of Coeburn, Va.; grandchildren, Kayley Kilgore, Jaxon Lantz, Arianna Rose, Cheyann Moore and Mattie Rose; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Avenue, W., Big Stone Gap, Va. The funeral service will follow at 7:00pm with Brother Jim Herron officiating.
Graveside committal services will be conducted at 1:30pm Friday at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. The family and friends will meet at the cemetery by 1:20pm.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve Mr. Barnette’s family.