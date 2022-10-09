KINGSPORT - Charles E. Bishop, age 69 of Kingsport, Tennessee went to be with the Lord after a courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, October 8, 2022.
He was born in Kingsport, Tennessee on October 1, 1953, and was the son of the late Ernest Bishop and Carrie Sampson Bishop. In addition to his parents Charles was also preceded in death by his son, Thomas Bishop; brother, Billy Bishop; sisters, Shirley Hall and Ruby Bishop. He was an Associate Pastor at Central Assembly of God.
Mr. Bishop is survived by his wife, Lois Bishop; daughter, Tracy Davidson and husband Josh; son, Joseph Bishop and wife Melissa; 3 grandsons, Dawson Woods, Devan Woods and Connor Woods; sisters, Stella Woods and husband Gary, Shirlena Reaves and husband Billy and Annies McLendon; brothers, Benny Bishop and Glen Bishop and wife Louise; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from 5 to 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
Funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Pastor Phil Kestner and Pastor Charles Bogle officiating.
Music will be provided by Denny Hass and The Kern Sisters.
Graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 12 PM in the Kern Cemetery (Rye Cove, Virginia).
Pallbearers will be Josh Davidson, Dawson Woods, Devan Woods, Connor Woods, Rick Bishop, Hunter Carter Dillon McMurray and Jimmy Graham.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Dr. Paul and nursing staff at The Cancer Center and medical staff at Johnson City Medical Center.