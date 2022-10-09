KINGSPORT - Charles E. Bishop, age 69 of Kingsport, Tennessee went to be with the Lord after a courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, October 8, 2022.

He was born in Kingsport, Tennessee on October 1, 1953, and was the son of the late Ernest Bishop and Carrie Sampson Bishop. In addition to his parents Charles was also preceded in death by his son, Thomas Bishop; brother, Billy Bishop; sisters, Shirley Hall and Ruby Bishop. He was an Associate Pastor at Central Assembly of God.

