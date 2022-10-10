Charles E. Bishop Oct 10, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Charles E. Bishop, age 69 of Kingsport, Tennessee went to be with the Lord after a courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, October 8, 2022.The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from 5 to 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.Funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Pastor Phil Kestner and Pastor Charles Bogle officiating.Music will be provided by Denny Hass and The Kern Sisters.Graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 12 PM in the Kern Cemetery (Rye Cove, Virginia). Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Pallbearers will be Josh Davidson, Dawson Woods, Devan Woods, Connor Woods, Rick Bishop, Hunter Carter Dillon McMurray and Jimmy Graham.The family wishes to extend special thanks to Dr. Paul and nursing staff at The Cancer Center and medical staff at Johnson City Medical Center.Online condolences may be made to the Bishop family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.comCOLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Charles E. Bishop.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Va Charles E. Bishop Internet Funeral Home Weber City Tennessee Kingsport Condolence Recommended for you