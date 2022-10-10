KINGSPORT - Charles E. Bishop, age 69 of Kingsport, Tennessee went to be with the Lord after a courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, October 8, 2022.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from 5 to 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.

