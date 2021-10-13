KINGSPORT -- Charles “Don” Parsons, 87, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Adeline (Campbell) Parsons; brothers, James “Bill” Parsons, Wayne Parsons and Hershel Parsons; sister, Vivian Adams.
Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Della (Davis) Parsons; son, David (Tammy) Cox; daughters, Teresa Carey, Tammy (Randall) Sluss; grandchildren, Jason Carey, Jamie (David) Buchanan, Jeremy Cox, Ashley (Matthew) Baker, Erika (Phil) Weatherford and Breana Cox; great-grandchildren, McKenzie Byington, Elijah Baker, Elsie Buchanan, Lucas Baker and Edie Buchanan; He would have been adding another great-granddaughter in January, Hadley Weatherford; brothers, Echol Parsons and Ronald Parsons; sisters, June Early, Nina Vaughn and Lucille Lease.
Visitation will be from 11:00AM to 12:00PM Friday, October 15, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Services will follow at 12:00PM.
Military graveside services will follow the funeral service at Legg Cemetery, Pattonsville Community, Scott County, VA.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the Parsons family.