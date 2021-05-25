BIG STONE GAP, VA - Charles Dennis Langrel, 79, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at his home, after a long battle with dementia.
He was a lifelong resident of Big Stone Gap, Va. and a member of the first graduation class of Powell Valley High School in 1960. He retired from Verizon Communications after 36 years of service. He served two years in the U. S. Army. He was a former member of the Big Stone Gap Rescue Squad and life member of the Big Stone Gap Fire Department. His favorite place was the beach and he loved to fish and garden. He was of the Christian faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles E. and Eunice (Scalf) Langrel; and sisters, Barbara Langrel Clark and Stella Dawn Langrel.
Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Judy Redwine Langrel; daughter, Melissa “Missy” Wise (Lonnie), Big Stone Gap; son, Scott Langrel (Marcella), Church Hill, Tn.; grandchildren, Ashley, Kelli, Brandi, Chelsea, Meagen and Angel; thirteen great grandchildren; sister, Clarice Hanson (Derald), Big Stone Gap; brother, Roger Langrel (Mary Alice), Johnson City, Tn.; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to special caregivers, Virginia Rogers and Ellen Baird, and Hospice and Palliative Care of Virginia in Norton, Va.
Services are private.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Langrel family.