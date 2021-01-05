KINGSPORT - Charles “David” Meridieth 38, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 4, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center. David was a member of Sullivan Baptist Church where he was involved in the music program. He was an avid UT Football fan and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. David served as a paramedic in Northeast Tennessee for many years where he got to live his passion for helping people. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his loving wife, Jessica; children, Brycen, Brynn, and Brylee; parents, Chuck and Betty Meridieth; sisters; Karen Meridieth and Laura Deakins and husband Drew; special nephew, Christian Deakins; lifelong friend, Jonas Clubb; along with a host of friends.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3pm on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Depew’s Chapel Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 2:45pm. All mask and social distancing guidelines should be adhered to.
Carter-Trent Funeral home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Meridieth family.