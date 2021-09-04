Charles David Fortner, age 76 departed on August 31st and entered his heavenly home.
He was preceded in death by his wife Lynda Fortner and son David. He also was preceded in death by his parents Charles Elmo and Juanita Fortner and his siblings, Charlotte Fortner, Peggy McConnell and Morgan Fortner.
He is survived by his daughter Shannon Fortner Everhart and her husband Dean of Murfreesboro. Grandchildren; Bekah Davidson (Ross) of Cookeville and Riley Everhart. Great grandchildren, Briggs and Rowan Davidson. He is survived by a sister, Linda Ann Dallas of Kingsport. He is survived by one nephew who was like a brother, Eldon Hale of California. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Fortner was born in Bristol, VA, but lived most of his life in Kingsport, TN until he and his wife moved to Murfreesboro to be closer to their daughter. While in Kingsport, he was a member of Bloomingdale Baptist Church and in Murfreesboro, he was a member of Third Baptist Church where he served faithfully as a door greeter every Sunday.
Mr. Fortner retired from Eastman after many years (30) and while there he won a suggestion bonus, which was a huge financial gift for his family.
Dad learned in his later years that his gift was acts of service and that is what he did. Although his health limited him, he still served his Lord, his family and his family well. What we need to learn from that is, just show Christ’s love to everyone around you because you never know who needs to see that today.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 5, 2021, from 5:00 pm until the time of a memorial service beginning at 6:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Bro. Mark Moore will officiate.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel