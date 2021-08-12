KINGSPORT - Charles “David” Cairns, 80, formerly of Ligonier, PA, died July 1st in his home of Kingsport, TN. He retired from Bechtel Corp. in 2004 where he worked as a global procurement officer for 27 years. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles Furner and Florence Mae Cairns of Ligonier, PA. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Huong Thi Cairns, his sister Emma-Jane Cairns and his four sons and daughter in laws: Franklin and Sherri, Richard and Angela, Robert and LeAnne and Russell and Crystal. He had 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
His service will be on his birthday, Aug 24th at 11:00 am at the Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, TN with full military honors. He led a full and adventurous life, and he will truly be missed by all he has impacted around the world.
Thank you to the Smoky Mountain Hospice Team for their invaluable care and comfort.