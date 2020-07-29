JONESBOROUGH - Charles Daniel “Danny” Roberts 63 of Jonesborough, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Sunday, July 26, 2020 following a brief illness.
The family will receive friends from 12pm to 1pm on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Jeremy Damesworth and Minister Mark Koogler II officiating.
A graveside service will follow at Washington County Memory Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
His family and loved ones now await the day we’ll see him again.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family to offset funeral expenses.
To express a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Roberts family.