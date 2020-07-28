JONESBOROUGH - Charles Daniel “Danny” Roberts 63 of Jonesborough, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Sunday, July 26, 2020 following a brief illness. Danny was proud to be Apostolic Pentecostal. He spent some of his younger years as an evangelist, and was a member of Christian Life Center in Kingsport, Tennessee. He was baptized in the Name of Jesus and filled with the Holy Ghost. Danny reminded family and friends of biblical truths, and spoke of God’s Goodness, Blessings, Healing, and Oneness often. He was a man who always spoke in faith, and would quote Scripture. Danny was a fan of University of Tennessee football. Danny loved his pets, especially his French bulldog Honey and his current dog, Duke. He loved his family dearly. Danny was very proud of his children and grandchildren, and was excited to meet his unborn great-granddaughter. Danny could often be found sitting with kids, playing jokes on them, and making them feel loved.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Reppie Roberts; brothers, Fred, Frank, and Jerry Roberts.
Survivors include his loving wife of 41 years, Pamela Roberts; daughters, Rachel Stewart and husband Allen, Michelle Koogler and husband Mark II, and Kristen Cate and husband Neil; grandchildren, Tessa Stewart, Jada Stewart, Leah Stewart, Alaina Stewart, Neila Cate, Ella Cate, Jackson Koogler, Amber Koogler, and Lennon Cate; expected great-granddaughter, Aziah Stewart; brother, Bob Roberts and wife Sabrina; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12pm to 1pm on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Jeremy Damesworth and Minister Mark Koogler II officiating.
A graveside service will follow at Washington County Memory Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
His family and loved ones now await the day we’ll see him again.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family to offset funeral expenses.
