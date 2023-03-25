KINGSPORT - Charles Crawford, 83, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Born in Fall Branch, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. During his service he trained the cadets at West Point. He retired from Eastman after 28 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Iona Crawford; sister, Helen Hite; brothers, Raymond, Robert, Bill, Kermit, Austin and Jack; and step-grandchildren, Tyler Foley and Ryan Foley.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you