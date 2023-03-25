KINGSPORT - Charles Crawford, 83, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Born in Fall Branch, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. During his service he trained the cadets at West Point. He retired from Eastman after 28 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Iona Crawford; sister, Helen Hite; brothers, Raymond, Robert, Bill, Kermit, Austin and Jack; and step-grandchildren, Tyler Foley and Ryan Foley.
Charles is survived his wife, Mona Crawford, son, Chuck Crawford; daughters, Rhonda Street and Deborah McDaniel and husband, Paul; 5 grandchildren, Casey Legg, Samantha Owens, Katie Ratliff, Beth Street and Hope Street; 4 great-grandchildren; brothers, John Crawford and Jerry Crawford; sisters, Blanche Lightner and Wanda Fay Forbes; stepchildren, Sheila Foley and Kelly Millikan; step-grandchildren, Chelsea Jessee, Chastity Stultz; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 am to 11:30 am on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Military Rites will be conducted by American Legion Posts 3/265.