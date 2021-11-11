KINGSPORT - Charles Clayton White, age 98, of Kingsport passed away at Holston Valley Hospital on November 9th, 2021 after a brief illness.
Clayton was born in Piedmont, Tennessee on July 2, 1923. He was the only son of Charles Magby White and Lila Fay Brooks, who ran the General Store in Piedmont. Clayton volunteered for the army near the beginning of World War II and was a mapmaker at the Corps Headquarters in France and Germany until the war ended. Following the war, he completed his BS and MS in Chemistry at the University of Tennessee. He then joined Tennessee Eastman Company where, after a career of 33 years, he retired as the head of the Development Group for the Acetate Yarn Division.
After retirement from Eastman, Clayton was the driving force behind the Colonial Heights Baptist Church Meals on Wheels ministry for over 25 years. He cared deeply about people and helped them whenever he could.
Clayton became a follower of Christ at an early age and renewed that commitment as an adult. He was a member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church for over 50 years where he served on numerous committees and was a long-time Sunday School teacher.
Clayton and his wife of 50 years, Laverne Roberts White, had two children, Alan White of Johnson City and Sharon Hortenstine of Gainesville, Georgia. Clayton is survived by his children, seven grandchildren (Brian White, Kristin Fay Fontenot, Andrew White, Daniel Hortenstine, Emily Hortenstine McDowell, Jack Hortenstine and Charlie Hortenstine) and eight great grandchildren (Hayley White, Blake White, Graham Fontenot, Hadley Fontenot, Lily White, Evan White, William McDowell and Clara McDowell), and a cousin, Jerry Hodge of Dandridge.
Clayton will be remembered as a great husband, father, grandfather, coworker, leader, peacemaker, helper, storyteller, and friend. He will be greatly missed.
The family will receive friends from 12pm-2pm on Saturday, November 13th at Colonial Heights Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at the church with Dr. Greg Burton and Wes Tucker officiating. A brief graveside service will be held at East Lawn Funeral Home at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sullivan South Area Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 5553 Kingsport, Tennessee 37663 or the Colonial Heights Baptist Church.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the White family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com.