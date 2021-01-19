CHURCH HILL – Charles Clamon Barrett, 76, passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at the James Quillen VA Medical Center.
Clamon was a member of Amis Chapel Methodist Church. He served in Vietnam in Infantry, 1st Air Cav. Clamon was a member of the VFW Post #9754 and American Legion. He loved bowling, NASCAR, and watching U.T. Vols in all sports.
He was preceded in death by his son, Bradley Keith Barrett; parents Charlie and Roberta Barrett, and 2 brothers, Worley and Roy.
Clamon is survived by his wife, Glenda Barrett; son and daughter-in-law, Craig and Kara; grandsons, Braden, Clamon, and Coy; 3 sisters, Wilma Amis, Judy Armstrong (Ronnie) and Betty Cooper (Robert); 1 brother, Randy (Jeanette); several nieces and nephews.
A military graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 22, 2021 at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Military honors will be conducted by Hawkins County Color Guard. Pastor Chip McLain and Pastor Allen Payne will be officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to be at the cemetery by 10:45 AM. Please follow the CDC guidelines if you will be attending the service.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Rogers, Chad McLain, Mickey Armstrong, Kevin Cooper, Brian Barrett, and Josh Barrett.
To leave an online message for the Barrett family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
