KINGSPORT - Charles "Chuck" Walter Myers Jr. went to be with the Lord on August 28th after a battle with liver cancer. He was a fun-loving man who loved motorcycles, hunting, going to the lake, and Tennessee football. He is a graduate of Lynn View High school Class of 1966. He served 3 years in the United States Army in Germany as a part of the 7th Cavalry Regiment. After that he enjoyed owning Chuck’s Drive-In, selling cars and owning and operating Daniel’s Motorcycle Shop. Chuck was known for being a person who would do just about anything to help someone else.
He is survived by his wife Debbie Myers, son, Shane Myers, his daughter and son in law Colin and Charlsey Mahle, grand-daughters Claire and Cameron Mahle, his brother and sister in law Johnny & Patty Myers, his special niece and nephew Holly Carnes and Daniel Myers and treasured friends Sue Williams, Janet Myers, and the late Janice McQueen.
The family will hold an outdoor graveside service at East Lawn Funeral Home at 11:00am on Thursday the 3rd of September.
Online condolences may be made to the Myers family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Myers family.