Charles “Chuck” Smith Jr. departed this life July 3, 2021 at Skyline Medical Center Nashville TN. A celebration of life service will be conducted Saturday July 24, 2021 at 3:00pm at Central Baptist Church 301 Carver St. Kingsport TN. The family will receive friends from 2:00pm until the hour of service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.clarkfc.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralservice
Professional service and care of Mr. Charles “Chuck” Smith Jr. and family are entrusted to Clark Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service Inc. (423) 245-4971