Charles “Chuck” Loller departed this on September 25, 2021, at the age of 64. He was born February 14, 1957, in Kingsport, TN.
He was a graduate of Dobyns Bennett high school and was known to many in the community for his work as a football, basketball, and baseball referee.
He will always be remembered for his unique sense of humor, kindness, and smiling face. He will be greatly missed.
Chuck is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Alfred, II, and Lorraine Loller.
He is survived by his aunt, Sylvia (Thomas) Bond; uncle, Johnny (Donna) Cartwright; and several cousins and friends.
A memorial service for Mr. Charles Loller will be conducted Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 2 pm from Central Baptist Church.