Charles “Chuck” Avery Smith II died on Friday, March 18, 2022. He was born in Independence, Kansas on November 14, 1928 where he spent his growing up years. He graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in chemical engineering in 1951 and then moved to Kingsport, Tennessee where he spent his entire career at Eastman Kodak. He was drafted to serve at the Army Chemical Center in Maryland during the Korean War. He was an active member of Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church, a regular volunteer at Habitat for Humanity, a member of his beloved Kiwanis Club of Kingsport, and active in Boy Scouting. He was an avid fisherman, gardener, and greatly enjoyed Bays Mountain Park.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mary Ann Smith, his brother Stoner (Betty) Smith, his son Parker (Kay Ann) Smith, daughter Becky (Tom) Loftis, and daughter Janet (Rusty) Treadway, grandchildren, Anna (Josh) Mathis, Meredith Loftis, Ross (Jessica) Smith, Wesley (Breanne) Treadway, Thomas Loftis, Ben Loftis, and great-grandchildren Quincy and Ezra Treadway.
The family would also like to thank his caregivers at NHC Kingsport and Preston Place 2. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, March 26th at 11:00am at Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church or Habitat for Humanity.