GATE CITY, VA - Charles “Charlie” Patton Goode, 93 of Gate City, Virginia went to be with the lord on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 with his loved ones by his side.
Charlie proudly served in the U.S. Army in Korea. After service he was employed by Mason Dixon as a Maintenance Supervisor for 42 years. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and grandfather. He enjoyed being with his family, riding around, eating sweets, working in his shop on lawnmowers and attending church at Nottingham United Methodist.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lelia Ford Goode; brothers, O.M. Goode and Harry Goode; sister, Nadeen Goode; wife of 36 years Gladys "Nina" Goode; stepson, Darell Lynch; first wife, Fran Lynch Goode; and stepdaughter, Sheila Lynn Glover.
Charlie is survived by his stepson, Mark Sampson (Anita); stepdaughters, Marlene Frye (Roger) and Sandy Holloway; along with 8 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren, several nieces/nephews, and extended family.
A private grave side service will be held for the family at a later date.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Holston Manner Nursing Home.
