KINGSPORT - Charles C. Wells, 84, Kingsport, TN, was called home early Thursday morning, October 1, 2020, at Charlie Norwood, VA Medical Center in Augusta, GA following spinal injuries sustained at his home, June 18, 2020. Charles was born in Sullivan County and was a graduate of Sullivan High School Class of 1953. He was an electrician retiring from AFG in 1998. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Charles was of the Baptist faith and loved his home projects and his family.
His parents, C. Clive Wells and Johnnie Dillow Wells, sisters Mildred Wallen, Thelma Fleming, Ruth Ison and Shirley Adams; nephew, Ikey Wallen and niece, Rebecca Bacon preceded him in death.
Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Helen Louise Lee Wells, of the home; sister, Opal Morelock Wallen, Kingsport, TN; nieces and nephews: Joyce Greer (A.J.), Zandra Long, Elaine Bodenweiser (Paul), James Ison (Debi), Leigh Ann Patches, Charles Ison (Stacy), Brian Morelock (Janie), Glynna Carruthers (Scott), Rita Neeley, Dawn Hill (Brian), and Dr. Anthony Adams (Mollie), and special extended nieces and nephews: Jewel Shipley, Angela Shipley, Dalton Brooks, and Miles Motley.
Friends may visit Sunday (Oct. 4, 2020) from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Dr. Greg Burton officiating.
A graveside service will be conducted at 12 noon on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Military Rites provided by American Legion Posts 3/265
Nephews will serve as pallbearers.