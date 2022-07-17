July 29, 1946 – July 15, 2022
It is with much sadness and sorrow after many years of long-standing illnesses that we announce Charles C. Parker, Jr., 75 of Kingsport, TN, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 15, 2022, at his home with his loving daughter by his side!
Charles was born July 29, 1946, in Kingsport, TN, to the late Charles and Mary Parker!
Charles was a loving, caring, sweet, loyal, wonderful son, husband to Linda, Best Daddy to Tammy and Tara, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend!
When the love of his life, his soul-mate, companion and Beautiful wife Linda of 56 years, passed away June 9, 2021, his heart was forever broken! Their love was truly special! Linda and Charles were beautifully and happily married for 56 years, and they were the love of each other’s lives! They first met as young teenagers at the Teen Center in Kingsport where Charles and Linda danced together! At the end of the night, he walked her outside and gave her a kiss on the cheek! She asked him to call her, but he never did! A couple of years later, they were both cruising Broad Street in Downtown Kingsport and would see each other only in passing!
As fate would have it, one day in November 1964, they both happened to be in the foyer of J. Fred Johnson Department Store (later known as Miller’s), on Broad Street, Downtown Kingsport, and they started up a conversation! She told him there was a dance that night at her high school (Gate City High School)! He asked her if she was going, and she said she didn’t have a date! He told her he would be happy to take her if she wanted to go, and she happily accepted! The dance was their first date where they fell in love at first sight, became inseparable, and married 4 ½ months later on March 12, 1965, and remained together until Linda’s passing! Linda was a junior in High School when they got married, and Charles would have to sign her report cards! She went on to graduate high school all while being married!
Many years into their marriage they started talking about places they had been to as teenagers when the Teen Center was brought up! They realized right then that they had actually met and danced together back then! Linda remembered asking Charles to call her, and she asked him why he never did, and he said he was too embarrassed to tell her back then that he didn’t have his own car!
The love between Linda and Charles was so sweet, strong and special! Everyone who knew them and was around them could see and feel the deep devotion and love they had for each other! They had so much in common and spent so much time together! Charles and Linda use to love singing Karaoke together and with their friends at the Kingsport Moose where they were members, and at other private parties and functions through-out the area! When Charles became bed-ridden around 2015, they spent every day together 24/7 until Linda’s passing! Linda was his devoted, loyal, loving, excellent caregiver and they were very happy together! After Linda passed away, Tammy became Charles’ main caregiver for the next 13 months until his passing!
Charles and Linda had their daily routine of watching their favorite shows, NASCAR, Alabama College Football, SEC College Football, and listening and singing along to the Oldies Music from the 50’s and 60’s! They loved listening to Pastor Wayne Baker preach – it brought them so much comfort and joy, especially during their later years during their sicknesses! They dearly loved their routine and life together, where they talked constantly and just loved spending time with each other! Just being together was what they wanted and was important to them! His proudest and happiest achievement was his deep love and devotion to his wife, daughters, and family! We were a close family that always said I love you all the time, and we always spent time together!
Charles was the BEST GIRL Daddy to Tammy and Tara! He always made his family his Number 1 priority by spending time with them every day, doing things with them, going everywhere together, especially taking them on the Best family beach vacations once a year, and one year going four times, to our favorite beach, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina!
Charles graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1964! When he was 18 years old, he went to work at Kingsport Press on June 21, 1965, where he started in the plant on the assembly line – assembling and collating books! He worked in that department until March 1972 when he got transferred upstairs to the office area after having one interview with the head of the Pricing Department, where he held the position of Pricing Engineer! His last six years at The Press he worked in the Photographic, Scheduling and Planning Department where he remained until his retirement on December 24, 1984! He held very important and impressive jobs and never had a college degree!
Charles was of the Baptist faith, and had been a member of First Christian Church, and Loved Pleasant View Baptist Church!
Charles was known as “Charlie” to his friends and coworkers, and Colonel Parker or “Football Guru” to those that knew him from his brilliant, excellent, wise football pickings, especially in the “Beat Bliss” Football Contest in the Kingsport Times-News that Executive Sports Editor Ron Bliss started back in 1981 and ran for 14 years or so!
Charles and the entire Parker family became the ALL-TIME MONEY WINNERS in the contest, and with Charles’ amazing insight, knowledge, and brilliant talent, Ron wrote that the contest should be named “Beat Parker”! Charles even won tickets and an all-expenses paid trip to the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1995, to watch Virginia Tech and Texas! He and Linda, along with Charles’ sister and brother-in-law, Sandy and Lynn Roach, all went and had a lot of fun! In just a span of five years in the contest, Charles’ winnings were 2,170 and that was just the beginning of very lucrative, fun years in the contest!
In addition to his parents, Charles was predeceased in death by his loving, Beautiful Wife Linda Parker; daughter, Tara Parker Dockery; sisters, Sandra Parker Roach and Marilyn Parker; maternal and paternal grandparents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jim and June Rose; sisters-in-law, Wanda Kendrick and Loretta Spencer; several brothers-in-law, niece, nephew, aunts, uncles, cousins, and special cousin Bob Parker!
Those left to cherish Charles’ memory are daughter, Tammy Parker Maupin and husband Jimmy; grandchildren, Ashley Marshall and husband Tim; Jordan Davenport and husband Scott; Logan Maupin; Tristan Dockery; Tyler Dockery; and Blakely Dockery; great-grandchildren, Molly Davenport, Olivia Marshall, Matthew Davenport, and Baby Marshall due to arrive in December 2022; sister-in-law, Patricia Frye; brother-in-law, Charles Lynn Roach; nephew, Charles “Chaz” Parker; nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and special family friends Jack Kilday, Larry Walsh (his brother from another mother), and Bobby Clark!
Charles was so loved and will be missed more than words can ever say, especially by his loving daughter!
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation, love and thanks to his medical doctor, Dr. Parvati Ananthula and the staff of Holston Medical Group – MeadowView location, for all the excellent care and wonderful treatment he received from all of you for many, many years! We would also like to express our deepest appreciation and gratitude to the Kingsport Amedisys HOSPICE Team who brought care and comfort to Charles in his final days!
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, from 6:00-7:00 pm in Oak Hill Funeral Home Chapel. A Celebration of Charlie’s Life service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakhillfh.co.
The care of Charles C. Parker, Jr. and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.