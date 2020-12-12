ROGERSVILLE - Charles Byington, age 56, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 10, 2020. He enjoyed piddling outside and farming. Charles never met a stranger.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul Edward Byington Sr. and Reba Byington.
Charles is survived by his brother, Paul Byington Jr. and wife Teresa; nephew, Casey Byington and wife, Michaela; niece, Amy Bruner and husband, Chris; step-niece, Aqua Meadows; great-nephew, Parker Byington; step-great-niece, Aryah Meadows; uncle John D. Horn; uncle, Murrell Byington; aunt, Pearl Byington; and lifelong friend, Max Hammond.
Due to Covid there will be no services at this time. The family will announce a gathering at a later date.You may stop by Christian-Sells Funeral Home to sign the register book. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com