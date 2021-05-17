KINGSPORT - Charles "Bud" Ralph Beaman Jr., age 86, of Kingsport, Tennessee in the Indian Springs Community, went to the Lord and the love of his life Carolyn on Friday, May 14, 2021.
Bud is of the Baptist faith. He retired from Mason Dixon after 28 years and started a business and retired again in 2010. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren telling them about the good ole days. He also enjoyed gardening, cooking, fishing, and loved walking and talking to his neighbors.
Bud Graduated from Fall Branch High School, after working for Mason Dixon for 28 years, he finished up his retirement with Coltrans Transportation. After 30 years of service, he retired from the International Brotherhood of teamsters. Starting his own business in 1995 (Tri-City Tub & Tile reglazing) and retiring completely in 2014.
Bud is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years Carolyn Hensley Beaman and two sons Jeffery Beaman and Darrel Beaman; Parents Charles Ralph Beaman Sr. and Leona Beaman; Two sisters Betty Gray and Etta Dalton.
He is survived by two grandchildren Hunter Beaman and Annabelle Beaman; Two step grandchildren Shania Shelton and Charity Shelton; Daughter-in-law Missy Beaman (Shelton) and husband Wayne; Sister Jean Akers; Brother-in-law Fred Hensley and wife Lucille; and several nieces and nephews.
East Lawn Funeral Home assisting the Beaman family with arrangements.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the BEAMAN family.