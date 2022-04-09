Charles “Bruce” Wells Jr., 59, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. A son of Charles Bruce Wells Sr. and Beulah Gardner, he was born on January 14, 1963 in Norton, Virginia. Bruce resided in Blountville, Tennessee and held his career as a contractor salesman for Richards Aluminum. He enjoyed a variety of hobbies such as fishing, golfing and telling his infamous dad jokes. He was an avid sports fan who supported the Cincinnati Reds and Miami Dolphins, win or lose. He was a music fan and loved going to concerts with his daughter. Bruce was known as a kind and generous man who would give the shirt off of his back to someone in need; He had a delightful sense of humor and enjoyed making others laugh. Most notably, he loved his family, especially his sweet mother. He was a cherished father, brother, son and grandpa or “Papple” as his granddaughter would call him. Bruce will be deeply missed by his family, friends and loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Bruce Wells Sr. and sister, Melanie.
Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Beulah Gardner; daughter, Amber Wells (Wayne Gilliam); step-daughter, Angela Faidley (Louie); sisters, Molly Stidham (Gary), April McAmis (Chad); brother, Steven Gardner (Shannon); fiancée, Donna Penley; grandchildren, Zoey Gilliam, Paula Faidley, Jason Faidley, Kaiden Faidley; aunts, Kay Swaim, Judy Trent; uncles, Jerry Wells, Neil Wells; several cousins, nieces and nephews and extended Sturgill family.
A visitation will be held on Monday, April 11, 2022 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Christian Life Center located at 2401 N John B Dennis Hwy, Kingsport, Tennessee 37660. A funeral service officiated by Pastor Jeremy Damesworth will follow at 7:00pm.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the ICU staff at Bristol Regional Medical Center for taking great care of Bruce during his time of need.
East Tennessee Funeral Home and Cremation is honored to serve the family of Charles “Bruce” Wells Jr.