KINGSPORT - Charles “Brandon” Hughes, age 43 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 11, 2023. Brandon was born on February 7, 1980, in Kingsport, TN to Larry and Donna Hughes. Brandon was a member of Double Springs Baptist Church, and he was saved and baptized there, at the age of 12.
Brandon graduated from Sullivan South in 1998 and he is also a graduate of Tennessee Technology Center as a CNC Machinist. Brandon was employed with the STIHL Company in Virginia Beach. On January 12, 2007, Brandon welcomed his best buddy into the world, his son Dylan. Brandon enjoyed fishing, camping, deer hunting, watching wrestling, NASCAR, and he was an Alabama football fan.
Brandon was preceded in death by his grandparents, GM and Jean Harrell, and Susan Jane Hughes. Those left to cherish Brandon’s memory are his parents, Larry and Donna Hughes; his son, Dylan Hughes; brother, Chris Hughes; nephews, Matthew Hughes (Zoe Hicks), and Chris Hughes (Sierra Nash); aunt, Glenda Smith and husband Ray; uncles, Gus Harrell and wife Sonjua, and Mark Harrell and wife Tina; cousins, Seth Harrell, Travis Harrell and wife Rachael, and Maegan Dishner and husband Travis; great niece, Layton Hughes; girlfriend, Sara Dockery; and his special fur baby “Buddy”, who was his constant companion.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 17, 2023, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Carter Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm with Dr. Bobby Bernard officiating. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 pm at Kenner Cemetery in Hawkins County. Family and friends will be serving as pallbearers.
Carter Trent Funeral Home Kingsport is serving the Hughes family.