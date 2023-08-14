KINGSPORT - Charles “Brandon” Hughes, age 43 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 11, 2023. Brandon was born on February 7, 1980, in Kingsport, TN to Larry and Donna Hughes. Brandon was a member of Double Springs Baptist Church, and he was saved and baptized there, at the age of 12.

Brandon graduated from Sullivan South in 1998 and he is also a graduate of Tennessee Technology Center as a CNC Machinist. Brandon was employed with the STIHL Company in Virginia Beach. On January 12, 2007, Brandon welcomed his best buddy into the world, his son Dylan. Brandon enjoyed fishing, camping, deer hunting, watching wrestling, NASCAR, and he was an Alabama football fan.

