Charles Boyd Ladd (age 73) of Church Hill, TN passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021 following a brief illness. His family was by his side.
The youngest of 4 siblings, Charles was born in Church Hill to parents Ben and O’Dell Ladd on September 9, 1948. Charles graduated from Church Hill High School, and went on to receive his Bachelor’s degree from East Tennessee State University, before earning his Master’s degree in education. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Mogaline, of Kingsport.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Fenn Ladd; his three children, Chris (Jeana) Ladd Kinley of St. John’s, FL, Julie Ladd Kinley of Texarkana, AR, and Patrick (Catherine) Ladd of Knoxville, TN; two sisters, Reba (Jack) Mottern and Linda (Ray) Bowlin. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and three grandchildren (Reagan, Ethan, and Emma Cate).
Charles devoted his life to educating others, serving as school teacher, coach, and principal for more than 35 years. For the past 16 years, he enjoyed retirement spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and constantly perfecting his golf game. He was a man of great humor – always quick to make a short story long – and to make others laugh!
In addition, Charles devoted much of his time to his church, First Broad Street UMC by serving meals at the Friendship Diner and regularly acting as an usher. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make memorial contributions to the Friendship Diner at First Broad Street United Methodist Church by noting “Friendship Diner” in the memo line.
A receiving of friends will be held at First Broad Street United Methodist Church in Kingsport at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 11, and funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM. A graveside service will be held at Church Hill Memory Gardens following the service.
