KINGSPORT - Charles Boyd Castle Jr., age 67, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center, following a battle with COVID-19.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. Funeral services will follow in the chapel with Pastor Todd Haley officiating. Special music will be provided by The Lighthouse Quartet. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 17, 2021 at East Tennessee Cemetery (Garden of Solomon) in Blountville. All those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 am.
The family asks that all those who attend the visitation or service to please wear a face covering and practice social distancing when possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at ww.cartertrent.com.
