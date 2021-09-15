KINGSPORT - Charles Boyd Castle Jr., age 67, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center, following a battle with COVID-19. He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Mount Carmel, and had previously been a member of Bloomingdale Baptist Church in Kingsport. He was also a proud member of The American Red Cross where he enjoyed serving. He loved his fur babies, Maggie, Bella and Kona. Most of all, Charles was a man that was known for his kind nature, love and captivating laugh. He always thought of others before himself and was loved by all who knew him. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends, but his memory will live on in their hearts.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Juanita Nelson Castle, Sr.
He is survived by his loving sister, Patricia (Pat) Castle.
A visitation will be held from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. Funeral services will follow in the chapel with Pastor Todd Haley officiating. Special music will be provided by The Lighthouse Quartet. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 17, 2021 at East Tennessee Cemetery (Garden of Solomon) in Blountville. All those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 am.
The family asks that all those who attend the visitation or service to please wear a face covering and practice social distancing when possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at ww.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport is proudly serving the Castle family.