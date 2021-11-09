FAYETTEVILLE, GA - Charles “Bill” Cox, Jr., age 76, currently of Fayetteville, GA, and formerly of Church Hill, TN, passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021. He was a retiree of Delta Airlines with 30+ years of service. He was a Vietnam Veteran of the United States Military having proudly served in the Air Force. In his free time, Bill enjoyed coaching softball and was the booster club president at Whitewater Middle School in Fayetteville. He was an avid University of Tennessee Athletics fan and proudly wore his Tennessee Orange in the middle of Bulldog country. Most of all, Bill loved his family and was most proud of his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mary (Cavin) Cox, Sr.
He is survived by his 2 loving daughters, Tammy Cox Albright and Brandi Cox; 3 grandchildren, Lauren Albright, Will Albright and Noah Underwood; 3 sisters, Peggy Fugate (Carl), Bernice Christian (Dayton) and Libby Cox Larkin (Jim); several nieces, nephews, friends, and the Simpson family.
A Graveside Service will be held for family and friends at 3:00 pm on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Pastor Sarah Varnell officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org or a cancer research organization of your choice. All those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 2:45 pm. Social distancing and face masks are optional.
