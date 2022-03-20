Charles “Andy” Edward Anderson, age 73, passed away on March 17, 2022, at his residence.
He was born July 22, 1948, in Sullivan County.
The family will receive friends Monday, March 21, 2022, from 5:00-6:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
The Funeral Service will follow at 6:00 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating.
A Military Graveside Service conducted by The American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265 will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to a special friend, Teresa Kessler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shades of Grace Church, 313 E. Sullivan Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.
The care of Charles “Andy” Edward Anderson and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.