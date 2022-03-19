Charles “Andy” Edward Anderson, age 73, passed away on March 17, 2022, at his residence.
He was born July 22, 1948, in Sullivan County.
Mr. Anderson was a member of Beulah Baptist Church.
He retired from the Kingsport Post Office and served in the 25th Infantry Division during the Vietnam War from December 1968 to December 1969.
Mr. Anderson was cited for Valor on the battlefield, he also received a Purple Heart. Mr. Anderson was a life-long member of the D.A.V.
Andy was preceded in death by his parents, Earl E. Anderson and Lucille Blakley; daughters, Pamela Anderson and Tiffany Fleenor.
He is survived by his daughter, Amanda Anderson Floyd; son, Chandler E. Anderson, Heather Cox; sister, Wilma Pyle and husband, Dickie.
The joy of his life were his grandchildren, Jackson Salzwedel, Carson Anderson, Jack and Benjamin Fleenor and Gregory and Aftyn Cox.
The family will receive friends Monday, March 21, 2022, from 5:00-6:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
The Funeral Service will follow at 6:00 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating.
A Military Graveside Service conducted by The American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265 will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to a special friend, Teresa Kessler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shades of Grace Church, 313 E. Sullivan Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Charles “Andy” Edward Anderson and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.