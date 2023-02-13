ABINGDON, VA - Charles Andrew “Andy” or “Drew” Cox III, age 49, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Bristol Regional Medical Center because of complications from a heart attack. Drew was born in Abingdon and worked as the Operations Manager for Kustom Carriers trucking company. He was a veteran of the United States Navy.

Mutual love was the bond that connected Drew and his family. Aside from love, he connected with each of them differently. To some he was stubborn, a goof ball, and selfless. To others, he was one who loved the outdoors, was kind and spontaneous. To them all he was a great loving guy and was “Pappy” to Grayson and Haven.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you