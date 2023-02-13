ABINGDON, VA - Charles Andrew “Andy” or “Drew” Cox III, age 49, passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Bristol Regional Medical Center because of complications from a heart attack. Drew was born in Abingdon and worked as the Operations Manager for Kustom Carriers trucking company. He was a veteran of the United States Navy.
Mutual love was the bond that connected Drew and his family. Aside from love, he connected with each of them differently. To some he was stubborn, a goof ball, and selfless. To others, he was one who loved the outdoors, was kind and spontaneous. To them all he was a great loving guy and was “Pappy” to Grayson and Haven.
Drew was predeceased by his father Charles Andrew Cox, Jr., maternal grandparents George and Nell Reasor and paternal grandparents Charles and Loretta Cox.
He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Matney Cox, mother and stepfather, Judy Cox Barker and Mike, children Reagan Cox, Dylan Cox, Mackenzie Keene and partner Josh Head, Lauren Roark and husband Tyler and their children Grayson and Haven, stepbrother Michael Barker.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 PM at the Mountain Home National Cemetery, 215 Heroes Drive, Mountain Home, TN 37684, on Thursday, February 16, 2023, with Rev. Chuck Griffin officiating. Casket bearers will be Michael Barker, Josh Head, Tyler Roark, Jay Morgan, and Chuck Goff. Honorary bearers will be Bobby Barrett, Donald Roe, and Thomas Mullins.
The family of Charles Andrew Cox, III is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, Main Street location, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, Va. 24210, 276-623-2700.