BLOUNTVILLE - Charles Allen Harbin, age 78, of Blountville, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.
Allen was born in Morristown, TN in 1942, the son of Charles Carroll Harbin (WWII Army Veteran) and Jewel Ellen Fowler.
Allen was a graduate of Morristown High School and received his BS Electrical Engineering Degree from the University of Tennessee - Knoxville. He was a Vol For Life! His career spanned a first job at McDonnell Douglas in St. Louis to Sperry Univac, Unisys, Raytheon, and TPI, all in Bristol, TN.
More important to Allen than his career or accomplishments was his family, his church family, and dear friends from work. He invested greatly in all those eternal relationships.
Allen is survived by his beautiful wife Carrol. A blind date and a 3-month romance led to a life-long marriage of 56 years and two sons. Allen is survived by sons Kevin Harbin and wife Mindy, Brent Harbin, Robin Harbin, and grandchildren Morgan, Rebecca, Elaina, Ethan, Natalie, and Caroline. Allen's greatest treasure was his family.
Allen is also survived by his sister Carole Long (James) of Morristown TN and his Uncle Louis Fowler (Mary), who was every bit his brother, of Newport, TN.
Allen loved to camp, fish, and watch UT football and basketball. There wasn't much he couldn't fix on his own around the cars and the house and he truly enjoyed making things with his hands. Allen had a servant's heart and served faithfully at Indian Springs Baptist Church as deacon, volunteer in the kitchen, and in the church choir.
The family will hold a small private family service on Saturday, December 12, 2020. Officiating will be Dr. Robert M. Jones and Pastor David Phillips.
East Lawn Funeral Home Kingsport is serving the Harbin's.