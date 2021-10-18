CHURCH HILL - Charles “Allan” Reedy, 69, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 17, 2021.
Allan was born on February 13, 1952 in Kingsport, TN, a son of the late Albert William Reedy, Jr. and Virginia (Lester) Reedy.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Gate City, VA.
Surviving are his loving wife of 43 years, Janet Bellamy Reedy; daughters, Michelle Cole and husband Josh, Leslie Tate and husband Aaron; grandchildren, Kaylee Reedy, Emilee Tate and Colton Tate; brother, David Reedy and wife Debbie; and 2 nieces.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. and other times at 1621 Yuma Rd., Gate City, VA. Services will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Jeff DeBoard and Pastor Gary Adkins officiating. Music will be provided by Jennifer Trent.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 10:50AM at the cemetery.
Everyone planning to attend the services are asked to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Tate, Josh Cole, Gary Arwood, Austin Arwood, Abram Arwood and Danny Wayne Shelton.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Allan’s memory to a charity of one’s choice.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to his caregivers, Pamela Dean, RN, Shamrock McClellan and all the staff at Holston Manor for their loving care.
To express condolences to the Reedy family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the Reedy family.