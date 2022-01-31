FALL BRANCH - Charles Addison, 80, of Fall Branch, passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Pamela Addison; children, Vicki Griffith (Rick) of Kingsport, Belinda Collins of Fall Branch, Chuck Addison (Mollie) of Kingsport, Lisa Fields (Mark) of Kingsport, Mary Sue Davis (Dewey) of Knoxville, Michelle Woodard (Keith) of Kingsport; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; sister, Sandy Moore of Hickory, NC; and several other family members and many friends.
The family will receive friends from 4:00pm – 6:00pm on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch.
