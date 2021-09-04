KINGSPORT - Charles A. Miller, 91, of Kingsport passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2021. Born in Whitesburg, TN, he moved to Kingsport in 1953 after serving in the US Army. He worked for Tennessee Eastman Company for 33 years, retiring in 1986 as a General Supervisor in Heavy Equipment.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert S. Miller, Sr. and Lourene C. Miller; two brothers, John F. Miller and H.S. Miller, Jr.; and a sister, Mildred Ballew.
Andy is survived by his daughter, Andrea Kay Barrow and husband Jay, Darien, GA; his son, Benjamin D. Miller and wife Veronica, Chattanooga, TN; two sisters, Peggy Yow, Greensboro, NC, and Nancy Morelock and husband Doyle, Kingsport, TN; the mother of his children, Frances Miller; and a very close companion and friend, Norma Reichard.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at East Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choosing.
The family extends a special heartfelt thank you to his friends and care team at Preston Place II.
